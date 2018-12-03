Every major Wetherspoons in and around East Sussex ranked from best to worst

East Sussex has a wealth of JD Wetherspoon pubs, but some are more popular with customers than others.

These are the best and worst Wetherspoons in East Sussex, ranked according to TripAdvisor.

East Sussex has a wealth of JD Wetherspoon pubs, but some are more popular with customers than others

1. The Picture Playhouse

This Wetherspoons has an impressive rating of four out of five, with 49 per cent of customers rating The Picture Playhouse as being ‘excellent’.

One customer said “First visit to this new Wetherspoons and was quite impressed. Cavernous building has been renovated well and is presently still looking good. Lots of nooks and crannies and even a rooftop bar. Inevitably busy but food arrived very quickly.”

“Beautiful meals here. The portions are generous and the staff very helpful and friendly,” commented another customer.

The Picture Playhouse, Bexhill-on-Sea TN40 1DY

2. The George Hotel

With an impressive overall rating of four out of five, customer like this pub’s food, service and atmosphere. 41 per cent of customers rated The George Hotel as being ‘excellent.’

One customer said “The George had a slightly different feel to it compared to many Wetherspoons and certainly didn’t seem quite like a chain pub,” while another said “This place is always busy but it does not stop them from offering fast and friendly service.”

1 George Street, Hailsham BN27 1AD

3. The Post & Telegraph

The Post and Telegraph has an overall rating of 3.5 out of five and proves a popular choice with customers, with 43% rating is a ‘very good’.

“Great city centre location, Spacious, clean, great menu, good value, child friendly. Fast service. Can’t ask for anymore,” said one customer, with another commenting “Friendly staff and warm welcoming atmosphere.”

155–158 North Street, Brighton BN1 1EA

4. The West Quay

Located in Brighton, The West Quay has an overall rating of 3.5 out of five stars, with 42 per cent of customers rating it as ‘very good’.

One customer said “We always come here when we visit Brighton, nice place to stop and have a drink as the views are good and always a great atmosphere”.

“I have been here several times for breakfast and dinner or an evening out celebrating events and have found this to be a good pub with excellent prices and good food,” commented another diner.

Brighton Marina Village, Brighton BN2 5UT

5. The Beehive

The Beehive has an overall rating of 3.5 out of five, with 40% of customers rating this airport pub as ‘very good’.

One customer said “If you need to go in and out quickly this is a good place. But if you have lots of time to kill this is a great place, plenty of space to settle in.”

Before Security, South Terminal, Gatwick Airport, Crawley RH6 0NQ

6. The London & County

The London & County has an overall rating of 3.5 out of five, with 37 per cent of customers rating this pub as ‘very good’.

Customers praise this pub’s food, service and atmosphere, with one customer saying “I came here for meal, it was fantastic, the food and drinks were delicious, and the atmosphere was relaxing. The waiters were friendly and the food came quickly.”

46 Terminus Road, Eastbourne BN21 3LX

7. The Red Lion

This airport Wetherspoons has an overall rating of 3.5 out of five, with 37 per cent of customers rating it as being ‘very good’.

Despite being a busy eatery, customers praise its quick service, with one diner commenting “Service was fast, very busy restaurant but the staff made it work, so I didn't feel rushed, great start to the day”.

Another customer added “Went to Spoons before flight busy lovely staff and food, clean, lovely atmosphere felt like Royalty.”

After Security, North Terminal, Gatwick Airport, Crawley RH6 0PJ

8. Cornfield Garage

Located in Eastbourne, the Cornfield Garage has an overall rating of 3.5 out of five, with 35 per cent of customers rating it as ‘very good’. One customer said “excellent place”, while another said “A clean and modern pub. Looks brand new. Drinks were good and the food looked amazing. Could have stayed in there for hours. Could be the best wetherspoons I've ever been in.”

21–23 Cornfield Road, Eastbourne BN21 4QD

9. The Crowborough Cross

Located in Crowborough, The Crowborough Cross has an overall rating of 3.5 out of five, with 30% of customers rating it as ‘very good’.

However, this pub gets mixed reviews from customers, with some rating it as the best and others stating that it needs improvement.

One customers simply said “One of the Spoons best”, but another stated that “It could do with a shakeup”.

Beacon Road, Crowborough TN6 1AF

10. The Cliftonville Inn

The Cliftonville has a rating of 3.5 out of five, but gets mixed reviews from customers, with 25 per cent of customers rating this Wetherspoons as ‘average’.

One customer said “Best Spoons in the Brighton and Hove area”, but another said “Cheap but not so cheerful”.

98–101 George Street, Hove BN3 3YE

11. The John Logie Baird

The John Logie Baird has an overall rating of 3.5 out of five, but it’s not a favourite among customers.

One simply said “Do not go in Hastings Wetherspoons”, with another customer stating “Not a very pleasant experience”.

29–31 Havelock Road, Hastings TN34 1BE

12. The Bright Helm

With a rating of three out of five, some customers think that The Bright Helm needs to make improvements.

One customer simply said “Cold food, wrong food and minimum portions,” with another commenting that their food was “inedible”.

20–22a West Street, Brighton BN1 2RE

13. The Flying Horse

This airport Wetherspoons has an overall rating of three out of five, with customers disliking the food quality and cleanliness.

One customer commented “Servers are indifferent to the existence of customers, tables are dirty, somehow there are gnats hovering nearby and the carpet floor is gross.”

“Ordered 2 Breakfasts. They came really quickly which was probably why they were cold, especially the beans and hash browns,” added another diner.

After Security, South Terminal, Gatwick Airport, Crawley RH6 0NN