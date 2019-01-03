Every Greggs stocking vegan sausage rolls in Sussex

Look no further if you’re wondering where the nearest Greggs is which stocks vegan sausage rolls.

The affordable high street baker – famous for its pasties, yum yums and the ever popular pork sausage roll – unveiled the new product today (January 3) in a selection of its stores just in time for Veganuary.

The £1 pastry is described as similar to the original, crisp and fatty – though not made with butter, but vegetable oil – and inside is a ‘bespoke Quorn filling’.

But the coveted (by some) product is only available in 950 out of the company’s 1,850 UK shops – leaving some shoppers disappointed.

Here is a map of all the places you can find a vegan sausage roll in Sussex, according to the Greggs website.

And here is the full list:

• Brighton, 112 London Rd

• Brighton, 150 North St

• Brighton, 51 Western Rd

• Crawley Three Bridges

• Crawley, 17 Queensway

• Crawley, 26 The Martletts

• Euro Garage, Bognor Regis

• Pease Pottage services

Read more:

Greggs vegan sausage rolls not stocked in Worthing or Littlehampton: here’s where you can get them

Greggs vegan sausage roll: Where you can get your hands on one in the Chichester and Bognor area

New Greggs vegan sausage roll goes on sale in Crawley