Event celebrates Carers Week

Mental health services in Hastings are marking Carers Week (June 11-17) with a week of activities to highlight and celebrate the important role of carers.

Carers Week is an annual campaign to raise awareness of caring, the challenges carers face and the contribution they make to families. NHS staff at Woodlands Centre for Acute Care, Hastings, which provides crisis care, hospital admissions and urgent care to people with mental health conditions, are joining patients and carers during Carers Week. A cake sale will be held in Woodlands reception on Monday, June 11, 2pm. A carers afternoon, with tea and cake in the day treatment room is on Wednesday, June 13, 1-4pm. A carers afternoon with tea and cake will be in St Anne’s day treatment room on Thursday, June 14, 1-4pm - raffle in the Urgent Care lounge at 4pm. A picnic will be held in the Bramble Lodge garden on Friday, June 15, 1-3pm. Raffle prizes include a family ticket to Leeds Castle, crazy golf for a family of four, White Rock Theatre panto tickets, a hamper and lots more. Money raised will go towards improving the family rooms at the centre. Tracy Albrow, Urgent Care Service Manager said: “There’s a real excitement around the centre, everyone has got involved, and our patients and staff are looking forward to welcoming friends and family carers to the centre throughout the week.”