Which Hastings park is your favourite?

The experts have had their say and in July, Alexandra Park, Hastings Country Park, and St Leonards Gardens were given a prestigious Green Flag Award.

Now, the Award Scheme is asking the public to have a say and decide which parks and green spaces should receive the People’s Choice Award.

To vote, go to www.greenflagaward.org, find the park on the winners map and click the voting button.

Councillor Colin Fitzgerald, lead councillor for the environment, said: “Our parks are fantastic places for all our residents and visitors to enjoy all year round. The council is extremely proud to again receive green flag awards for three outstanding parks in the town. The hardest part is choosing which one I like best!”

Voting closes September 30, with the top 10 sites being announced on October 16.

Paul Todd, Green Flag Award manager, said: “This year 1,883 parks and green spaces met the tough standards demanded by our Green Flag Award judges but we want to know which parks the UK public loves the most.

“The People’s Choice award is a chance to show how much your favourite park means to you.

“If it’s worth shouting about, make your voice heard and vote now.”