The Observer welcomed an unusual visitor to its offices last week.

On Thursday afternoon (May 10), colleagues noticed a curious squirrel had crept in through an open window at the Observer office on Telford Road, St Leonards.

The Observer's unusual visitor SUS-180514-115420001

The cheeky creature made a beeline straight for the office’s biscuit stash but was startled when the container crashed to the floor, and left empty-handed.