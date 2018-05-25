Two thousand tonnes of rock deposited off Hastings coast

Around 2,000 tonnes of rock was unloaded off the coast of Hastings yesterday (Thursday, May 24).

The Cornish granite was delivered just to the west of the Hastings harbour arm, and was the first of eight loads of rock due to arrive between now and the middle of July.

The rocks are being used to strengthen the harbour as part of improvements to the town’s sea defences.

The granite blocks are unloaded at high tide, and a digger is then used at low tide to manoeuvre the individual rocks into place on the harbour.

