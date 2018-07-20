Three parks in the borough receive Green Flag awards

Alexandra Park, Hastings Country Park and St Leonards Gardens have been recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme.

The parks are among a record-breaking 1,883 UK parks and green spaces that received a prestigious Green Flag Award this week, the mark of a quality park or green space.

The international award, now into its third decade, is a sign to the public that the spaces boast the highest possible environmental standards, are beautifully maintained and have excellent visitor facilities.

Councillor Colin Fitzgerald, the borough council’s lead councillor for the environment, said: “Our parks are fantastic places for all our residents and visitors to enjoy all year round. The council is extremely proud to again receive Green Flag awards for three outstanding parks in the town, St Leonards Gardens, Alexandra Park and Hastings Country Park.

“The awards recognise our parks are maintained to the highest standards in the UK. I would like to thank the dedication and hard work of all our staff and contractors who make these parks the special places they are.”

Alexandra Park and St Leonards Gardens have also received the much coveted additional Green Heritage Site Accreditation for the management of the historic features.

Paul Todd, International Green Flag Award scheme manager, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating another record-breaking year for the Green Flag Award scheme, with more Green Flags awarded this year than last year. Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”