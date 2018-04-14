Sussex eco homes wanted for showcase event

Eco homes are being sought to take part in a local energy campaign.

Energise Sussex Coast (ESC), a social enterprise established to address fuel poverty, hopes showcasing the small and large measures that local residents have taken will inspire others about how to 'save money and feel healthier and warmer in their homes'.

Kate Meakin of ESC said: "The show homes will be a mixture of real households opening their doors to show people round, online virtual tours of local homes and a portable demonstration eco home, which will tour local community locations.

"The houses will be a mixture of styles and ages, and the energy efficiency measures will range from simple changes to eco-refurbs. The events are characterized by a welcoming and friendly atmosphere, candid discussions about home improvements and a sharing of experiences and advice.

"The best of them come with a generous helping of community spirit and – on occasions – tea and cake."

The Eco Show Homes event, planned for September, forms part of the 1066 Local Energy campaign.

In a statement it said: "Have you had an eco refurb carried out on your home? Installed a solar thermal or bio mass boiler? Fitted energy saving insulation? Solar panels? Damp proofing? New heating system? DIY draft excluding? Wind turbine? If you have, Energise Sussex Coast would love to hear from you.

"The idea is for people to share ideas, experiences and learning and to connect with neighbours and peers in their local community who are also interested in living sustainably, reducing their carbon footprint and making energy efficient improvements. This is a great way for people to find out about the practicalities and reality of making large or small changes to a property without listening to a sales pitch from a company."

To find out more visit To get involved or for more details email kate@energisesussexcoast.co.uk