RNLI recruiting lifeguards for Hastings, Bexhill and Camber beaches

Have you ever dreamed that your office was at the beach? Well now, it can be a reality.

Preparations are being made to recruit a fit, enthusiastic team of lifeguards to patrol the beaches in Camber, Hastings and Bexhill.

RNLI lifeguards began patrolling beaches in 2001 and are now an essential part of the seamless rescue service from beach to open sea. In 2017 they responded to 15,500 incidents and helped more than 24,000 people.

An RNLI spokesman said: “Unlike many jobs, every shift is different depending upon the tides, the weather and how busy the beach is. Lifeguarding opens plenty of doors for professional development no matter what career you aspire to.

“Throughout your time as a lifeguard you will undergo an intensive training programme to build the skills needed to be competent and to ensure that people on the beach are safe, ultimately perhaps saving lives.

“The salary is dependent upon your role and can range from £9 to £13.47 an hour. Typically it is a 40-hour week with flexibility around your work and family commitments.

“A good lifeguard rarely gets wet because 95 per cent of her/his work is preventative. This enables them to effectively save lives by teaching families and individuals how to respect the water, to understand the tide times and knowing how to get help quickly.”

Lifeguards will be in place at Camber Sands on April 19, 20, 21 and 22, and then again on May 4, 5 and 6, with four lifeguards on duty.

Lifeguards will then start working at Camber Central every weekend after that, building up to the main season which kicks off on May 25.

Lifeguard Alex, when asked what makes a good lifeguard, said: “Holding to RNLI values and being active and fit are expected, but what is really important is to be approachable and outgoing.”

Email HastingsSupportCentre@rnli.org.uk or apply online at https://summerjobs.rnli.org/become-a-lifeguard.

Read more:

Hastings NHS fraud suspect ‘shot partner before shooting himself’

BBC Radio 1’s Greg James and Chris Smith are coming to Hastings

Hastings to Charing Cross line to close again