Hastings school recognised for its efforts to protect the environment

Love was in the air at the Green School Awards on Valentine’s Day with Baird Primary Academy honoured for its efforts in caring for the environment.

The Hastings school took the East Sussex district award for Best Nature Conservation School.

The judges were impressed by its fledgling Eco Warriors group which has enhanced the school’s nature garden for outdoor learning, set up daily litter-picking, and has plans to build an outdoor classroom funded by a grant from Tesco.

The school joined winners from Sussex, Kent and London at a presentation event staged at the Ashford International Hotel.

Details of their projects have been compiled in a best practice brochure and distributed to schools across the region to encourage others to follow their lead.

The Green School Awards are run by the educational charity Inspire Schools and give eco-friendly primary and secondary schools the chance to shine. Award categories include green travel to school, energy and nature conservation, air pollution, recycling, and health and wellbeing.

Secretary of State for the Environment, Michael Gove, described the awards as a “great example” of engaging young people in protecting the environment – a key goal of the government’s drive to make 2019 a Year of Green Action.

Simon Dolby, chief executive of Inspire Schools, said: “It’s apt that on Valentine’s Day we celebrate our love for the environment and everything that schools are doing to protect and conserve it.

“I would like to congratulate all of our winners, whose work is the epitome of ‘think global, act local’. They are equipping young people with the tools and enthusiasm to make a real difference – and creating green ambassadors of the future.”

For details, visit www.GreenSchoolAwards.co.uk.

