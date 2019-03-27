Hastings pupils join in Great British Spring Clean

Pupils from two schools in Hastings hit the streets with bags and litter pickers as part of ‘The Great British Spring Clean’.

Children from The Baird Primary Academy and Sandown Primary School joined with RSPCA Mallydams to clean up the area around their schools, on Thursday, March 21.

The pupils walked from their respective schools to the Broomgrove Community Centre, picking up bits of rubbish along the way.

Several people stopped to talk to the children about what they were doing and others came out of their houses to say ‘thank you’; one person even brought them out sweets.

The children collected more than 20 bags of rubbish between them, which were taken away by Optivo.

Mrs Auer, assistant principal of The Baird, said she was extremely proud of her ‘eco-warriors’, who were shocked by the amount of the litter on the estate. The children had learned about the damage that litter can do to wildlife earlier in the week at an RSPCA assembly.

