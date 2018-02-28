Hastings Old Town shortlisted for Britain’s Best Walking Neighbourhood Award

Hastings Old Town is in the running to win the very first Britain’s Best Walking Neighbourhood Award, launched by the Ramblers.

The national walking charity is searching for Britain’s best walking neighbourhood to showcase towns and cities with well-connected pedestrian routes and green spaces that make it easy to reach shops, libraries, schools and transport hubs.

Hastings file photo: Hastings Old Town. SUS-170124-125403001

Anthony Slack, long-time Hastings Old Town resident, nominated his neighbourhood for the award. He said: “Whether it’s simply to visit local shops and restaurants, to go to the doctors’ surgery or to the local cinema or theatre, or just to admire our historic buildings, walking is usually the best way to do it in Hastings Old Town. The well maintained green spaces, the sea views, and the pleasant places to stop for a rest and to socialise, all combine to make Hastings Old Town a fantastic, walkable community.”

A Ramblers spokesman said: “The streets of Hastings Old Town really were made for walking and several factors contribute to its place in the final award shortlist. Developed before the advent of the car, many facilities don’t have parking spaces, meaning people are more likely to choose walking as the quickest and easiest way of making their journey. The quaint streets are crisscrossed by narrow “twittens”, passages developed in Victorian times that today form charming pedestrian routes between the main streets. In addition the old town’s historic streets have light traffic flow and priority is given to pedestrians in some areas.”

Nine other areas are in the running for the award, including Newtown, Powys, Wales; Town Moor, Newcastle upon Tyne; and Diglis, Worcester.

People can find out more and vote for their favourite by visiting www.ramblers.org.uk/urbanaward.