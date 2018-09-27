Hastings Greens encourage people to ‘stop plastic pollution’

The Hastings Green Party has encouraged people to take part in a national campaign today to stop plastic pollution.

National Refill Day encourages residents to carry a reusable bottle and share their experiences on social media using the hashtags #RefillRevolution and #NationalRefillDay, helping spread the word about how easy it is to find free tap water on the go (using a free phone app), while also saving money and stopping plastic pollution.

Julia Hilton of Hastings Green party said: “The UK currently uses 13 billion plastic bottles every year, but only 7.5 billion of these are recycled with the remaining 5.5 billion either landfilled, littered, or incinerated.

“But we are also lucky enough to have some of the best quality tap water in the world – and with the Refill app it’s easier and cheaper to carry a bottle and refill it than to constantly buy new bottles.

“By taking part in National Refill Day and telling the world about it on social media, we can help make carrying a bottle the norm and make sure people know how easy it is to find their refill.”

The issue surrounding plastic pollution was amplified in Hastings two weeks ago after a large amount of plastic waste ended up in the sea following a music event on Hastings Pier.

Pier Jam Part Three was held on Saturday, September 8, and featured music drum and bass and dubstep heavyweights Chase & Status, alongside BBC Radio 1’s Danny Howard and many others.

Organisers of the event were heavily criticised on social media after the rubbish was cleared by two cleaners who spent eight hours on site, after a large amount ended up in the sea.

