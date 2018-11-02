Hastings alleyway cleaned up thanks to youth service group

A group of young people from the Xtrax youth service got their hands dirty cleaning up some untidy corners of Hastings town centre.

Working with the new business ambassador Peter Rolfe and John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings, the company behind the local Business Improvement District, the team made short work of a neglected back alley behind offices at the top of Cambridge Road and sunken gardens at Carlisle Parade.

Armed with litter-pickers and bags, the team filled eight black sacks with litter and weeds on a chilly October evening when most of them would normally have been enjoying one of the wide range of activities on offer at the Xtrax centre in Priory Street.

As a reward for their efforts they got to tuck into some free pizzas courtesy of Dominos, whose manager was delighted to help support the clean-up.

John Bownas said: “This was a great effort from the team and they really got stuck in to tidy up the town. Big thanks to Dominos for the pizzas and also to the council for supplying us with litter pickers and agreeing to collect the rubbish afterwards.”

Jo Palmer from Xtrax said: “Our young people were really keen to get involved in this project and several of them have asked when the next one will be as they were proud to see the difference a bit of work made to the area.”

As an increasingly familiar face around the town, business ambassador Peter Rolfe is clocking up a string of successes ensuring fly-tips and other environmental problems get cleared up or fixed as quickly as possible. He’s also building relationships with local businesses to help them tackle crime and anti-social behaviour. He can be contacted at ambassador@lovehastings.com.

