Fresh bid for new homes in Telham, despite ‘toxic waste’ fears

A controversial proposal to build houses on a greenfield site in Telham is back on the table.

Back in March, developers were refused permission to build up to six semi-detached houses on the site in Hastings Road, which is currently part of the nearby Telham Farm.

But a fresh application has been submitted to Rother District Council, this time seeking permission to build four dwellings, along with an access drive and parking for eight vehicles.

As the Observer went to press, around 50 objections had been submitted to Rother, with Telham residents expressing their concerns about a potential increase in traffic volume on the A2100 and how the new homes will impact upon local wildlife.

Concerns have also been raised over the loss of greenfield land in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and that toxic waste from the demolition of Glyne Gap gas works may have been dumped on the land which could contaminate nearby streams and agricultural land if disturbed.

Planners have previously said that the land in the application, while not itself used to dump the contaminated waste, was close enough to the landfill site to require a risk assessment if planning permission were to be granted.

Battle Town Council has added its voice to the objections, saying it felt there was ‘no significant difference’ to the previous planning application which was refused earlier in the year.

It its objection, the council said: “This application falls into the strategic gap; there is insufficient entrance or egress access to the site on a busy road; and highlights allegations of toxic dumping on the site.”

The ‘strategic gap’ refers to the space between Hastings and Battle which the council feels should be maintained.

A final decision on the plans will be made by Rother District Council’s planning committee at a later date.

Objections and comments about the proposals can be left on the council’s website.