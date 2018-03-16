Dozens defy the rain to get fit and clean up

Dozens of people enjoyed a free, 30-minute fitness session before taking part in a hour-long beach clean.

The session, run by RAW FIT on Saturday (March 10), collected lots of bottles, cans, bottle tops, fishing line, rope, broken glass and dog poo from the area of beach opposite the old bathing pool near Sea Road, St Leonards.

RAW FIT beach clean. SUS-180313-140143001

Organiser Rick Burgess said: “RAW FIT has been training in Hastings since 2015 and we do a lot of outside training, it’s great to be able to get outside and use the beach, woods and all the nearby countryside to keep fit and active.

“It’s sad to see so much litter everywhere at the moment and the ever-increasing problem of plastic in our oceans.

“So we decided to promote training outside and looking after those outside spaces with this free training session and beach clean.

“It was great to see so many people attend as the weather was not great, but this didn’t stop people of all ages coming out to help out.

RAW FIT beach clean. SUS-180313-140231001

“We are planning another beach clean fitness session for May.”

RAW FIT beach clean. SUS-180313-140219001