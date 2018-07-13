Environment Minister Michael Gove visits Hastings

Hastings fishermen met with Environment Secretary Michael Gove this afternoon (Friday, July 13).

They were joined by the town’s MP Amber Rudd as representatives from the fishing community discussed quotas and concerns over marine conservation following the Government’s publishing of the Fisheries White Paper, called Sustainable Fisheries for Future Generations earlier this month, which spells out its vision for a sustainable and profitable fishing industry after Britain leaves the European Union (EU).

Mr Gove said the Hastings fishermen were an ‘amazing group’ and added that they had been ‘patient for a very long time’ in waiting for a larger share of the quotas.

He said when the UK leaves the EU and its Common Fisheries Policy the country will be ‘in charge and take back control of its waters’.

Mr Gove said: “We want to ensure that we deliver the right kind of support for coastal communities in the future and need to make sure that the right kind of facilities are in place. We know that the fish caught in Hastings is caught in a sustainable way by artisan fishermen.

“Amber Rudd has been a consistent and strong voice for Hastings fishermen.”

In April a flotilla of fishermen descended on Hastings to protest against the terms of a transition deal, which will see the UK follow the Common Fisheries Policy after it leaves the EU until at least December 2020.

Read more: Hastings fisherman to protest against Brexit transition deal.