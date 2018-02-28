Empty Hastings pub could be replaced with housing

A former pub could be knocked down to make way for new homes.

Developers have submitted an outline planning application to build 10 dwellings and demolish the Robert de Mortain pub on The Ridge.

The pub closed its doors in April last year.

The borough council has received five letters of objection to the plans so far.

Planning officers are recommending the scheme be given the go-ahead.

It will be discussed at the council’s planning meeting on Wednesday (March 7) from 6pm at Muriel Matters House, Breeds Place.

The Robert de Mortain traded for almost 70 years, having first being licensed as a pub in 1948.

It was used a number of times as a venue over the years by Hastings Rock Radio each May in its broadcasts in aid of St Leonards-based charity, St Michael’s Hospice.