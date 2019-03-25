Emergency services to Bexhill incident

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, have been called to an incident in Bexhill.

The air ambulance has landed in Egerton Park.

Picture: Paul Dowcock

According to eyewitnesses, four fire engines and two ambulances are in Park Road.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance (SECAmb) said the emergency services were called to attend the same incident at a private address.

The spokesman could not provide any further information.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.

More to follow.