Emergency services rescue woman from River Brede

Emergency services were called to Rye last night (Wednesday) after a woman was swept away on the River Brede.

Sussex Police say she was first seen from Rock Channel Quay, where a passer-by threw her a life ring, but was carried along the river by the current.

Police, fire, ambulance, coastguards and a RNLI lifeboat crew were called to the scene shortly after 9pm and at 10.22pm the woman was pulled from the water and given oxygen.

She was taken to the Conquest Hospital, St Leonards-on-Sea, suffering from hypothermia.

After recovering, the 39-year-old woman was returned to her home address in Hellingly, near Hailsham, from where she had earlier been reported missing.