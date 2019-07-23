Emergency services called to search for ‘woman in sea’ in St Leonards

Emergency services were called to assist with a search on St Leonards seafront this evening (Tuesday, July 23), according to Sussex Police.

HM Coastguard and Sussex Police officers were seen along the beach in St Leonards around 6pm, with the coastguard helicopter circling overhead.

The Coastguard helicopter was circling the skies over St Leonards SUS-190723-190009001

A spokesman for Sussex Police confirmed they were called to reports of concern for a woman who walked into the sea and had not come back out.

However, the spokesman said the woman had been located in the town after getting ‘disorientated’.

The emergency services have since been stood down, according to police.

