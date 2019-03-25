Emergency services called to Bexhill incident

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, have been called to an incident in Bexhill.

The air ambulance has landed in Egerton Park.

Picture: Paul Dowcock

According to eyewitnesses, four fire engines and two ambulances are in Park Road.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance (SECAmb) said the emergency services were called to attend the same incident at a private address.

The spokesman could not provide any further information.

The East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said two Hastings crews are currently assisting the medical team at the scene.

A spokesman said they were mobilised at 10.33am and our crews are still at the scene.

The Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance service said it was called at 10.30am.

More to follow.