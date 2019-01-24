Emergency cold weather night shelter to stay open in St Leonards

The emergency cold weather night shelter in St Leonards will stay open for the rest of the weekend, Hastings Borough Council has confirmed.

With temperatures plummeting, the council opened the emergency shelter at Christ Church Parish Centre, London Road, to give shelter to rough sleepers.

As the cold weather is due to continue, the council has decided to keep the night shelter open over the weekend until Monday, January 28 inclusive.

A council spokesman said: “Guests need to arrive between 8pm and 10pm. People will not be able to access the shelter after 10pm. Guests will then need to leave the shelter at 8am the following morning.

“Any individuals who need to use the night shelter are asked to come to the Community Contact Centre at Hastings Town Hall to register. The contact centre’s opening hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday – 8.30am to 5pm; Wednesday – 10.00am to 5pm; and Friday – 8.30am to 4.30pm. People can also register at the night shelter each evening between 8pm and 10pm. We’d encourage people to present as early as possible.

“Dogs may be brought to the shelter, and cages will be provided. No alcohol or other substances should be brought to the shelter. A member of the housing options team will open the shelter and security will be provided throughout the night.”

Related stories:

How you can help Hastings homeless this winter

Providing hot food, a listening ear and hope to town’s most vulnerable

Charity at the heart of fight against homelessness in Hastings and St Leonards