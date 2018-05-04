ELECTION LIVE: The latest from the Hastings Borough Council count

Welcome to our coverage of the local council elections 2018.

The count is underway at Horntye Park Sports Complex to see which candidates have secured enough votes to become your councillor.

Council officials say they are not expecting the first results in until at least 4pm.

More updates as we get them

UPDATE 12pm: With a little while to wait before the first results start to come in here is a short explainer on how the count will work this year.

Normally Hastings Borough Council elections run on a ‘halves’ system, where only 16 of the council’s 32 seats are up for grabs and elections are held every two years.

But with the changes to council borders (following the 2016 Local Government Boundary Commission for England review), this election is to run as an ‘all out’ election instead.

As the council intends to return to a ‘halves’ system again in 2020, the way the votes will be totalled this year is a little unusual.

In simple terms, the votes will be totalled for each ward and the two candidates with the largest number of votes will be elected. The candidate with the largest number of votes will serve a full four-year term while the closest runner-up will serve a two-year term.