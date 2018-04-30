ELECTION: Find out who is standing to be your councillor

With the Hastings Borough Council elections set to take place on Thursday (May 3) we have invited each of the candidates to share a little bit of information about themselves.

Click on the links below to find out more about who is seeking your vote.

Candidates appear in the order they appear on the polling card.

https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/1.8481488

https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/election-candidates-baird-ward-1-8481494

https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/election-candidates-braybrooke-ward-1-8481498

https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/election-candidates-castle-ward-1-8481490

https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/election-candidates-conquest-ward-1-8481500

{Central St Leonards|https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/election-candidates-central-st-leonards-1-8481576}

https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/election-candidates-gensing-ward-1-8481502

https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/election-candidates-hollington-ward-1-8481511

{Maze Hill|https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/election-candidates-maze-hill-1-8481527

{Old Hastings|https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/election-candidates-old-hastings-1-8481532}

{Ore|https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/election-candidates-ore-1-8481578}

{St Helens|https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/election-candidates-st-helens-ward-1-8481534}

https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/election-candidates-silverhill-1-8481536

https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/election-candidates-tressell-1-8481541

{West St Leonards|https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/election-candidates-west-st-leonards-1-8481574

{Wishing Tree|https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/election-candidates-wishing-tree-1-8481538}