ELECTION: Find out who is standing to be your councillor

With the Hastings Borough Council elections set to take place on Thursday (May 3) we have invited each of the candidates to share a little bit of information about themselves.
Click on the links below to find out more about who is seeking your vote.
Candidates appear in the order they appear on the polling card.
https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/1.8481488
https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/election-candidates-baird-ward-1-8481494
https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/election-candidates-braybrooke-ward-1-8481498
https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/election-candidates-castle-ward-1-8481490
https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/election-candidates-conquest-ward-1-8481500
{Central St Leonards|https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/election-candidates-central-st-leonards-1-8481576}
https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/election-candidates-gensing-ward-1-8481502
https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/election-candidates-hollington-ward-1-8481511
{Maze Hill|https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/election-candidates-maze-hill-1-8481527
{Old Hastings|https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/election-candidates-old-hastings-1-8481532}
{Ore|https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/election-candidates-ore-1-8481578}
{St Helens|https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/election-candidates-st-helens-ward-1-8481534}
https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/election-candidates-silverhill-1-8481536
https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/election-candidates-tressell-1-8481541
{West St Leonards|https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/election-candidates-west-st-leonards-1-8481574
{Wishing Tree|https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/election-candidates-wishing-tree-1-8481538}