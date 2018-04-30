Election candidates: Tressell

With the Hastings Borough Council elections set to take place on Thursday (May 3) we have invited each of the candidates to share a little bit of information about themselves.

Here are the candidates for Tressell in their own words. Candidates appear in the order they appear on the polling card.

Phil Broad (Lib Dem)

Phil lives locally to Tressell with his wife and teenage family. He is a retired surveyor who’s spent his career acting on behalf of local community groups in respect of housing repairs and estate management. He is a member of local community and parents’ groups. Phil would want to see greater efforts and speed by the Council in getting empty properties back into use.

Tania Charman (Lab)

As a business woman and community worker, I can bring knowledge and skills to Tressell Ward. I’m married with three children aged 22–28. I’ve been a Tressell councillor since 2012. Made homeless at 18 and having to work, I returned to college later, sat my A levels and studied health and social care whilst working, living at Halton flats and managing a family. I know how tough it is in Hastings to get better pay and employment. I value all people and believe that communities can resolve problems if we all work to solve local issues – everything works better when we work together.

Peter Chowney (Lab)

I am leader of Hastings Council, and the Labour parliamentary candidate for the Hastings and Rye constituency. I believe in social justice, equality and fairness. I would like to see a more equitable society where wealth is distributed more fairly, and where people are encouraged to contribute their skills and abilities to the benefit of everyone. But as a councillor here in Tressell, it’s been all about the local issues. I’ve worked with local groups to save Speckled Wood, tackled Optivo housing association about litter and rubbish on Halton and Farley Bank estates, and taken up residents’ concerns about many issues.

Terry Keen (Con)

Terry enjoys morris dancing, real ale and playing music. He cares very much about Hastings and would like to see improvements in how the Council is run. In particular he would like to

See public toilets in the town centre and the local planning system to be improved and for more to be done to keep the streets cleaner.

Oliver Maloney (Lib Dem)

Editors’ note: A Liberal Democrat spokesman said Mr Davies was unable to submit a profile for personal reasons

Patrick Millar (Con)

Patrick Millar is 49. He is a single parent with two sons who he has brought up on his own since 2008. He lives and works in Hastings and can see the great potential of our town.

his aim, if elected, is to make sure that the roads are repaired and maintained properly, reinstate public toilets in our town centre and ensure good funding for our local mental health services.

Catherine Taylor (Green)

I have lived in Hastings for four years and joined the Green Party to increase local support for environmental issues. I think that the town will be much better with sustainable public transport systems giving clean air and safe routes for everyone. Access for all means children’s and elderly people’s needs to be dealt equally with car drivers. I will work for the residents in Tressell ward and represent their views on Hastings Borough Council.

Christopher William Whitrow (Green)

I’ve lived on the West Hill for more than two years. I used to be a university research fellow and now I work freelance. The council needs to do more on dog mess, fly tipping and litter as well as recycling more waste. I oppose the plan for a marina complex at Rock a Nore. Hastings desperately needs high quality, affordable housing for local people, not more holiday homes. I want our streets to be safer for walkers and cyclists, so I support the introduction of 20mph zones in residential areas.