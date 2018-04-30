Election candidates: Ore

With the Hastings Borough Council elections set to take place on Thursday (May 3) we have invited each of the candidates to share a little bit of information about themselves.

Here are the candidates for Ore in their own words. Candidates appear in the order they appear on the polling card.

Andrew Battley (Lab)

I’ve lived in Hastings almost 20 years and on the edge of Ore, where I find myself almost daily, for some 7 years and can honestly say there is nowhere in the world I’d rather live.

I work for a national charity that uses table tennis to help those with Alzheimer’s and to support organisations with provision and funding. I am passionate about helping those most in need. I’ve campaigned to save the local services in Ore and want to work with and for the residents of Ore to improve education, health, social care, green spaces, and access to funding.

Heather Bishop (Lab)

Born, raised, and living here; Hastings is my home. For over a decade I’ve been with the Environment Agency. It is great working each day making a real difference (and enjoying myself!).

I am a widowed single parent who actively campaigns for the protection of our local services. Ore needs someone who will work hard with residents, community groups, businesses and local government to secure more funding.

I believe I am that person. I want to protect and improve our streets, green spaces, and public transport. Plus fighting for more resources for our local schools, health and social care, and library

Jenny de Vuyst (Green)

I have lived in Ore since 1979. I have worked at St Helens Hospital and the Conquest. Now largely retired, I still enjoy my part-time work as a carer at Old Hastings House. Clear and mounting evidence of air and water pollution, dangerous underfunding of essential services, lack of affordable housing and badly deteriorating road safety led me to join the Green Party, for the clarity of its policies and unwavering voice on all these urgent issues. I would love to serve the Ore community which welcomed me so long ago and has always nurtured me and all my family.

James Dee (Con)

James has lived in Hastings and the surrounding area his whole life. He was educated at local schools, participated in sports clubs, played his trombone in local bands and started his career here.

James’ connection and attachment to Hastings gives him a passion and drive to stand up for local people and give something back to the community. His determination to ensure everyone has the best start in life, no matter their background, drives all his work. Improving social mobility, building mental health support, finding new business investment and improving community facilities are just some the causes that matter to James.

Oliver Devaux (Con)

Olly lives in Ore and grew up in Clive Vale. His passion for the town inspired him to get involved with local politics. He has spent most of his professional career working on large infrastructure projects, in the rail, air and water industries. He now runs a small business locally and has recently become a dad for the first time. His interests are in architecture, renovation of old buildings, development and travel.

Katy Hunter-Burbridge (Lib Dem)

Katy is a retired voluntary sector worker - having worked for Hastings Voluntary Action for some years. Since retiring she has worked in a voluntary capacity for various local charities, such as Homestart, Age UK and the Cinnamon Trust. Katy also works part-time as a local taxi driver. If elected she would like to concentrate her energies on campaigning against ‘zero hours’ contracts, which are used by several local businesses. In addition, Katy feels passionate about the promotion of the local Hastings and Rother Credit Union.

Gary Rolfe (Green)

I am a social worker, so am acutely aware of the negative impact of austerity on the local community. I have lived in Ore for 13 years and have volunteered in the weekly lunch club at Ore Community Centre which is a valuable community asset. I have been a Green Party member for 30 years and am committed to Green Party policies believing us to be the only party of real change. I am very interested in improvements in public transport locally to reduce the need for short car journeys on a road infrastructure which is already overwhelmed.

Kate Tudgay (Lib Dem)

Kate is married, has lived in Hastings 20 years and is now retired. She was an administrator in the financial services industry and then in adult education. Kate took art studies and exhibited at Hastings College. She now does voluntary work, including with her local residents’ association and the Stables Theatre. Kate thinks that action is needed to reverse neglect in many areas: road repairs, planning, regeneration, environment, recycling, street cleaning and lighting, the arts (including St Mary-in-the-Castle as an arts centre), libraries and the Museum. Kate wishes to see more support for sustainable business development and public health.