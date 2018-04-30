Election candidates: Hollington ward

With the Hastings Borough Council elections set to take place on Thursday (May 3) we have invited each of the candidates to share a little bit of information about themselves.

Here are the candidates for Hollington in their own words. Candidates appear in the order they appear on the polling card.

Paul Barnett (Lab)

I have thirty years of experience working with local communities to help improve life through better health, education and cultural services. After managing large council departments in London, Oldham and Bristol, I became a carer, and moved to Hastings to be close to my family. Since 2011 I have been running my own business, with a wide range of community projects including arts and sports activities. I will bring my skills in fundraising, organising, and campaigning to be a strong and vocal champion for Hollington, determined to bring in the resources needed to ensure high quality health, education and cultural services for everyone.

Nigel Barry (Con)

Retired Policeman Nigel Barry believes that more should and could be done to improve street cleaning in the town and that the Council should stop investing millions of pounds of taxpayers money into risky retail property schemes. Nigel lives with his wife Rosemary and they have grown up children, he operates his own small business locally.

Joel De-Roe (Con)

Joel was born and raised in Hastings and works as a sales manager at a local company in St Leonards. He has two young children and would like to see better play equipment in the town and our streets to become cleaner, our planning system to be fixed and would like the public spaces in Hollington to be better maintained.

Maya Evans (Lab)

I grew up on a council estate in East London and moved to Hastings in 2003 where I have lived ever since. For the last decade I have worked as a human rights campaigner, fighting for the underdog and challenging social and economic injustices. From my own life experiences I understand the importance of being given opportunities and access to education and resources. I feel so lucky to have been given chances to improve and enrich my life, for this reason I want to be your Councillor and do whatever is in my power to give back to my community

Anne Gallop (Lib Dem)

Editors’ note: A Liberal Democrat spokesman said Mr Davies was unable to submit a profile for personal reasons.

Arkady Johns (Green)

I have lived in Hastings for 17 years and joined the Green Party to help make Hastings better through the political process. The Green Party is campaigning for improvements to our public transport as our bus service is unreliable, infrequent and expensive. We want to introduce a 20mph speed limit on residential roads to reduce deaths and serious injuries. I strongly oppose plans for a huge concrete marina development of 1,300 luxury flats and moorings for 600 boats which would be disastrous for Old Town and pollute the sea.

Mike Lushington (Lib Dem)

Mike is a retired Marketing and Training executive from the Pharmaceutical industry. He now lives in Upper Maze Hill. As a father of three and a Grandfather of seven, he passionately believes in the younger generation. It is they who will ultimately take on this country and world from us and it is therefore education and upkeep of the environment that are the two most important aspects of our democracy that we can hand on to them.

Sarah Macbeth (Green)

Having lived in Hastings for more than 11 years, I am acutely aware of the need for improved rental accommodation and affordable housing. I’m a volunteer in the St Leonards Warrior Square community garden. As a cyclist I support the 20 mph speed limit for all residential streets. I will campaign for food waste collection and take an active role in the Refill Campaign to encourage local venues to sign up to refilling water bottles for free. I oppose the plans for a new marina development which would adversely impact the beauty of the unspoiled beaches of Rock-a-Nore.