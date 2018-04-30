Election candidates: Central St Leonards

With the Hastings Borough Council elections set to take place on Thursday (May 3) we have invited each of the candidates to share a little bit of information about themselves.

Here are the candidates for Central St Leonards in their own words. Candidates appear in the order they appear on the polling card.

Sherry Clark (Green)

I hope, like me, you feel lucky to live in a seafront town rich with history, culture and eccentricity. We shop local, support the hospice, grow our own veg, and swim in the sea, whatever the weather. But there’s another side to our St Leonards: one where people are struggling to make ends meet, where Saturday nights mean Snowflake, and the post-office means protests. After 26 years in the UK, saying ‘they should…’, this Canadian is proud to add her voice to the party that speaks most practically for a healthier, happier, more just society

Sue Clarke (Con)

Sue has lived in St Leonards for over 10 years. Employed as a Health Visitor for 30 years in the NHS, now retired and working in various St Leonards Community projects. As a member of Kings Church she is part of a team in the St Leonards Community Group that meets regularly for Craft+ and Play+. She is also actively involved in various Social Action projects. She is married and has 2 grown up children, enjoys knitting and dressmaking and is a committee member of the St Leonards Bridge Club.

Ruby Cox (Lab)

I want to become a councillor because I want to stand up to keep publicly funded services in place for all the people who need them. I did this in my working life, and I want to carry on doing it now. I am standing in St Leonards because I love the work that I do here – and I love it here. In spite of the problems, it’s a lively place with such diversity of activities and population that as far as I can see it can only go from strength to strength – and I want to help make that happen.

Stephen Milton (Lib Dem)

Stephen has two daughters and has lived in St Leonards for 29 years. He is managing director of a local company which implements business IT projects and provides documentation services for the construction industry. Stephen is also Chair of the Hastings Humanists and, when he finds time, enjoys walking, playing table tennis in the local league and keeping track of the latest scientific developments. He wants to see the Council supporting the town’s economic base as a means to transform it into one of the top places to live and work on the South East coast of England

Milan Upendrakumar Rai (Green)

One of the things that drew my family and me to St Leonards in 2001 was the local shops. We should be hugely proud that we still have our own Oak Bakery and our own greengrocer’s. We must keep fighting for the London Road Post Office to stay publicly owned and operated. When I first moved to Gensing Road children played in the street. In recent years, it has become too dangerous. We need the Green Party policy of 20mph speed limits on residential roads. I’m a peace activist, an author and an immigrant, and the editor of Peace News.

Tony Seymour (Lib Dem)

Tony cares passionately about East Sussex; St Leonards in particular being a great place to live. He was brought up in the area and has worked in the town and locally for 25 years. Tony wants to see improved amenities and jobs for young people in the area. He also wants to see the local environment protected and improved.

Trevor Webb (Lab)

I am proud to live in Central St Leonards and have represented this ward as a Councillor since 1997. During that time I have worked hard to improve the quality of life for residents. I have also been a County Councillor for Central St Leonards and Gensing since 2002 where I am leader of the Labour Group. I am the Spokesperson for Budget and Adult Social Care. I have fought for the regeneration of St Leonards during this time and have recently been pleased to see improvements to the seafront, particularly Bottle Alley.

Graeme David Williams (Con)

Graeme has lived in the town since 2000 initially in the Old Town but now lives on West Hill Rd in Central St Leonards. He has a business in the ward and is a well-known character around the area. Last year he chaired a meeting at the RVS about town anti-social behaviour and has worked with the local team and MP to get this problem under control. As there have been a number of controversial planning decisions in the ward he is keen to get elected to make sure that local opinion is fairly heard and taken into consideration.