Election candidates: Braybrooke ward

With the Hastings Borough Council elections set to take place on Thursday (May 3) we have invited each of the candidates to share a little bit of information about themselves.

Here are the candidates for Braybrooke ward in their own words. Candidates appear in the order they appear on the polling card.

Sue Beaney (Lab)

I was delighted to be elected to represent Braybrooke Ward, where I live, on the Borough Council in 2014, and have enjoyed meeting as many residents as possible. I am a psychotherapist by profession these days and became the first HBC Mental Health Champion in 2016. I am now on the Cabinet with responsibility for the Foreshore Trust and am a director of the new Hastings Housing Company. We have a great team in Braybrooke, and I would like to carry on with these projects as well as facilitate the many community activities in our ward.

Jason Brooker (Lib Dem)

Jason is the Head of Environment for Govia Thameslink Railway and a former Royal Marines Commando. He is a volunteer instructor in the Royal Marines Cadets and is married with two young children. Jason has a keen focus on sustainable practice and how environmental, social and economic decisions are made locally. He would particularly like to see improvements in the way waste is reduced and managed; and the availability of green options to Hastings residents.

Mark Charlesworth (Con)

Mark is Hastings born and bred being the son of former Mayor Maureen Charlesworth. He lives with his wife and two young children in the town and works as an I.T Manager at Shepherd Neame. Mark believes that more could be done to tackle Anti-social behaviour in the town centre and that our Planning system locally needs fixing.

Michael Davies (Lib Dem)

Editors’ note: A Liberal Democrat spokesman said Mr Davies was unable to submit a profile for personal reasons.

Janet Grigg (Con)

Janet Grigg moved to Hastings about four years ago from South London where she served on Lambeth Council for twelve years and was a school governor. She also worked in Parliament for thirty four years. She is married with adult children and spends much of her time with her young grandchildren. She is particularly concerned with working with homeless and vulnerable adults in the voluntary sector.

Sally Phillips (Green)

Sally has lived in Hastings for 30 years. She has worked in many areas including child-minding, teaching adults, working in homes for the elderly and as a volunteer visitor. She has been a constant campaigner for the environment, peace and taking care of people’s needs. She is working with other local Greens on the problem of dog mess, lower bus fares (initially for children) and keeping nature reserves. She is also supporting the cross-party fossil-free (and sustainable energy) campaign. She enjoys gardening, music, photography, hiking, cycling, astronomy, being with friends and family and attending the Quaker Meeting.

Dominic Sabetian (Lab)

I was first elected as a Borough Councillor in 2002 and re-elected in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016; during my time as a Councillor I have worked hard for the improvement of the ward with County Councillor Godfrey Daniel and, in recent years, with my fellow Borough Councillor Sue Beaney.

I have been closely involved with the ward residents’ association, “Better Braybrooke” and with other more local residents’ groups in our ward. I have been active in Alexandra Park, Linton Gardens and The Pocket in Hughenden Road and regularly attend meetings aimed at protecting and improving these open spaces.

Gerald Turner (Green)

For most of my life I have worked in Europe as a Czech and French translator. I moved to Hastings two years ago and am actively involved in the life of the town – as a Quaker, a member of the Transition Town sustainable energy group, a singer with Hastings Philharmonic, and a performing member of the Stables Theatre. I have been involved for many years in campaigns for peace and human rights, and protection of the environment. Having lived for part of my life in a totalitarian police state, I have a deep commitment to civil liberties.