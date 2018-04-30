Election candidates: Baird ward

With the Hastings Borough Council elections set to take place on Thursday (May 3) we have invited each of the candidates to share a little bit of information about themselves.

Here are the candidates for Baird ward in their own words. Candidates appear in the order they appear on the polling card.

Warren Davies (Lab)

For 25 years I have worked in our local schools and colleges. I met my wife in Hastings and we brought up our family in the Borough. My aim is to continue to make Baird even better; championing projects that will continue to transform and improve our neighbourhoods. If you choose me as your Hastings Borough Councillor I will champion more homes, safe and tidy streets with our green spaces protected and enhanced for our enjoyment. The detail of every street matters: from tidy verges and footpaths to making a family home safe to live in. Together we make Baird even better.

John Faulkner (Lib Dem)

John is a qualified accountant, who now works part time at part of the University of London. He has previously been a Councillor in another borough where he was the Liberal Democrat finance spokesman for eight years. If elected he would work to support continuing Liberal Democrat efforts to ensure that the Council is run in an efficient manner. John’s particular concern is the environment, especially the transition to a non-fossil fuel economy.

Terry Fawthrop (Con)

I have lived in Hastings and Baird Ward for 30 years and have served on both Hastings BC and ESCC. I am actively involved in the community through the Ore Centre as Chair of the Board of Trustees and Hastings and Rother Mediations service, the same position. My background is Civil Service, building contracts/ management. If elected I am committed to serve the residents of Baird to the best of my ability.

Susan McDougall (Lib Dem)

After a varied career as a journalist, civil servant and business consultant, Sue went back to university, graduating with an MA in fine art from Brighton in 2015. She now works as an artist. Sue is passionate about promoting opportunities for young people in the borough. She wants to ensure that all children have the opportunity to study art and music. She believes that the provision of quality out-of-school activities not only help children achieve their potential but can lead to a reduction in crime. She opposes the closure of libraries and thinks it vital that our parks and green spaces are maintained.

Chris Petts (Green)

I joined the Green Party after moving to St.Leonards four years ago and soon became an active member, having voted Green for years previously. I want to see more support for affordable public transport, local energy, social services and housing (such as the proposed Ore Valley Regeneration project at Broomsgrove). I am a great supporter of walking, cycling and the 20mph speed limit. I support the Hastings Greenway Project that seeks to connect people to facilities and open spaces using car-free, off-road routes. I will campaign to protect existing bus and dial-a-ride services and to increase their frequency.

Peter Pragnell (Con)

Peter is Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council and a former leader of Hastings Borough Council. He lives in Hastings and wants to see improvements in the town including a new and improved marketing strategy For the town to encourage more tourists to visit and better amenities for our town centre. He is a keen supporter of Charlton Athletic and Hastings United football teams.

Judy Scott (Green)

As a Hastings Green Party Councillor I would provide an independent voice on a Council that is dominated by one party. I support transparency in council decision-making and deplore the secrecy about the use of our money that the Council are spending on a feasibility study for the proposed Hastings harbour project. I would campaign for more affordable housing, and for the the introduction of 20mph limits on residential roads. I would encourage local restaurants and bars to make free drinking water available and push the council to provide drinking fountains to reduce the use of plastic bottles.

Mike Turner (Lab)

I have lived in Baird Ward since moving here with my wife and children in 1985. I am a qualified engineer and have a dual Honours degree. I have brought my technical expertise to problems across Baird Ward. I have been honoured and proud to serve our ward. I have worked closely with Warren, residents, residents’ associations, Sussex Police and housing associations. I will continue to work relentlessly to make our Ward a safe and pleasant environment in which to live and I will protect our green spaces and wildlife from over-development.