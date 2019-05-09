Eight fire engines battle Hastings blaze

A number of fire engines were sent to battle a blaze in Hastings last night (May 8).

Crews were sent to reports a fire had broken out in a derelict building at 187 The Ridge just after 11pm.

Fire at The Ridge, Hastings, photo by Dan Jessup SUS-190905-070826001

Four engines initially rushed to the scene after a security guard had reported seeing flames inside Mount Denys former care home.

A fire had started on the first floor of the four storey building and had spread to the second, said East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS).

Crews used breathing apparatus, a main jet and a hose reel jet to battle the flames.

A further two fire engines were sent to the scene then at 12.40am another two pumps arrived, bringing the total to eight.

Fire at The Ridge, Hastings, photo by Dan Jessup SUS-190905-070815001

The firefighters fought the blaze well into the early hours but it was eventually put out early this morning (May 9), the fire service said.

No one was reported as injured.

Photos by Dan Jessup.