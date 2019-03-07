Cyrus as Mr Stink, Levi as Billionaire Boy, and Reggie as an Oompa Loompa, from All Saints School in Bexhill

World Book Day 2019: Pictures from across Hastings, Bexhill, Rye and Battle

World Book Day is upon us and children across the area have dressed up as their favourite literary characters.

Take a look through some of our readers’ pictures of their little ones in their costumes, as well some from our photographers, and if you haven’t done so already, send in your own – and don’t forget to take a look at some of the costumes across the Eastbourne, Lewes and Wealden areas.

Casey-Leigh Alexander, 10, from All Saints C Of E Primary School in Bexhill, as Gangsta Granny
Esmee Gunston, 4, as a dragon and Tilly-Mae Gunston, 7, as Gangsta Granny
Francesca, 9, and Mylo, 6, from St Mary Magdalene Catholic Primary School in Bexhill, as Cleopatra and a gladiator from Horrible Histories
Freddie Morris, 4, and Izzy Brackley, 7, from Blacklands Playgroup and Ark Blacklands Primary Academy in Hastings
