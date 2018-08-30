Work starts on second phase of University Centre project

The second phase of the University Centre Hastings development is underway and on course to be finished in time for the start of the new 2018/2019 academic year.

This second phase started nine months after the completion of the first phase to develop the entire fifth floor at the Station Plaza campus.

Once completed, the building work will create more lecture rooms, a lecture theatre, a reception area, one-to-one tutor space, and a commercial design studio; adding to the open plan art studio, photography studio, design studios, lecture rooms, and common room.

David Fowler, head of Higher Education at University Centre Hastings, said: “It’s great to see the second phase of building work underway. Once it is finished, it will completely transform the whole of the fifth floor into a fantastic space for our students.

“The lecture theatre will have a capacity for about 100 people, giving us a great opportunity to bring the whole of the HE community together with guest lectures, talks, and symposiums. We also have the opportunity to welcome the community in to host events and conferences.

“The additional lecture rooms will be fitted with Macs and PCs so students can work independently, but it will also benefit other subject areas such as our Level 4 Advanced Beauty Therapy course, allowing those students to study their theory in a dedicated higher education space.

“We’re also really excited to be able to offer graduates the opportunity to explore commercial opportunities in our dedicated Commercial Studio. The vision is to offer students somewhere to come and work, without the financial restrictions of renting a work space or office, allowing them to use our resources while they start out on their journeys to undertake professional work.”

There are still places available for this September. Visit www.universitycentrehastings.ac.uk for a full list of courses.