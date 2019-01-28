Two Hastings community venues to be run by East Sussex College

A new partnership to run the Stade Hall and Classroom on the Coast in Hastings was announced last week.

Stade Hall and Classroom on the Coast, which are owned by Hastings Borough Council and the Hastings and St Leonards Foreshore Trust, will now be managed by East Sussex College.

The partnership was announced during an unveiling at the Stade Hall on Friday, January 25, when Hastings Borough Council leader Peter Chowney met with the college’s deputy head of marketing, Justin Rollings.

The college officially became the managing organisation for the venues on January 7 and will run for a term of up to five years.

The college will look after the day-to-day running of the venues and host numerous events during the year, all with the focus of being of interest and benefit to members of the community.

Dan Shelley, executive director for Strategic Partnerships & Engagement at East Sussex College, said: “We’re delighted to become the managing organisation of these attractive, high-end venues. This new partnership will continue to build on the council’s excellent hard work, and together, we will make the Stade Hall and Classroom on the Coast very sought-after and popular destinations for a whole range of events and occasions. We already have a number of events lined up which include a cookery workshop, a literacy festival, and an ice cream convention.

“Alongside being a benefit to our local community, we also aim to offer our students, both full-time and part-time, unique learning opportunities by utilising the space for outside of the classroom learning and work experience.”

Cllr Peter Chowney said: “This is a great venue, which has hosted many successful events, exhibitions, and training sessions, especially during our fish fairs.

“Cuts to government funding meant we had to consider working with partners to continue and build on these successes.

“We’re very pleased that East Sussex College Hastings has agreed to take over the management of the Stade Hall and the Classroom on the Coast, which will fit well with their educational role, while still working alongside the council to organise the fish festivals and other Stade events. I’m looking forward to the college being able to realise the full potential of this building.”

Read more:

Hastings remembers the Holocaust at moving event

A259 Hastings work to cause road closures

Hastings and Rother schools invited to sign up for the Big Pedal