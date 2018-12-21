Thousands visit college campuses for Open Events programme

East Sussex College (ESC) welcomed more than six thousand visitors to its campuses in Eastbourne, Hastings, and Lewes during a packed programme of Open Events in October, November, and December.

The college opened its doors to students from all over East Sussex during the Open Event season so that they could have an exclusive look at what the college has to offer once they have finished secondary school. The college campuses in Eastbourne, Lewes, and the three campuses in Hastings, gave students the opportunity to have a good look at the facilities, talk to tutors, current students and alumni, and get involved with lots of interesting and exciting activities put on by each subject area. The Open Events kicked off in Lewes on October 5 and took place right through November, ending on December 6 in Hastings. In Eastbourne and Lewes, guests heard live acoustic performances from music students Cat Rose, Morgan James and Jack Weston. In Eastbourne they were able to sample mocktails as Hospitality and Catering students put on a cocktail masterclass, and they were able to see a life-size Dalek, as the Engineering students presented their latest project. At the Station Plaza campus in Hastings, visitors arrived on the scene of a road traffic collision which brought together elements from the Make-up Artistry, Motor Vehicle, and Public Service courses, they were put through their paces during a range of fitness testing, and they were able to understand the importance of having a balanced and healthy diet in the college kitchens. During the Open Event at the Ore Valley campus in Hastings, prospective students were able to get hands-on with a range of construction activities that included building brick walls, connecting electrical circuits, and creating decorative effects with the college logo. The students were also able to immerse themselves in the virtual world as computing students demonstrated their Virtual Reality gaming technology. In Lewes, visitors were able to see the performing arts subjects in action as current students put on a range of theatre and dance performances. The visiting students were also given all-access tours of the art studios and workshops, and were able to listen to performances by students from the East Sussex Academy of Music. Clive Cooke, CEO of East Sussex College said: “It was fantastic to see so many people come along and take the opportunity to see what is on offer at East Sussex College. “It was really pleasing to see all of our campuses buzzing with visitors and it was great to see students and their parents and carers getting involved with all the activities. I hope all of our guests were able to ask our tutors lots of great questions and get all the answers they were looking for.” The college is offering tours of its campuses to anyone who may have missed the Open Events, still have a few questions about the courses or application process, or would like to have one final look around before making up their mind about college and submitting their UCAS application. Visit http://bit.ly/2PTQMTMfor more information on how to book a personal tour.

Former East Sussex College student Katie Jones talks to Andrew Morse, Course Coordinator for Foundation Learning at the Open Event at the Eastbourne campus SUS-181221-135854001