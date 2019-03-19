St Leonards school is ‘back on track after years of under-performance’

A St Leonards school is ‘firmly back on track following years of under-performance’, according to the education watchdog.

St Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School was visited by Ofsted inspectors on February 12 and 13 and in a report published on March 7, was rated ‘good’ in all areas – a step up from its previous inspection when it was said to ‘require improvement’.

The report stated: “The interim leadership team, consisting of the executive head, the head of school and the assistant headteacher, demonstrates an unwavering determination to bring about school improvement.

“Together, the team has the highest aspirations for all and works tirelessly to galvanise other leaders and staff. As a result, weak teaching has been tackled robustly. The school now provides a good and improving quality of education for the first time in many years.

“Subject leaders are enthusiastic about improving teaching and pupils’ outcomes.

“They have appropriate plans in place to help them carry out their roles effectively.

“They are supported well by senior leaders, who hold them rigorously to account.

“Additional funding for disadvantaged pupils is spent effectively, with well-targeted support to make sure these pupils make the progress they should.

“As a result, disadvantaged pupils make increasingly good progress. Nevertheless, there is more to do to ensure that the most able disadvantaged pupils make even stronger progress and reach the higher standards of which they are capable.

“Leaders recognise this and improving the achievement of disadvantaged pupils still further is a priority in the school’s development plan.

“The school has a happy, nurturing atmosphere. Pupils are polite and kind to each other. Relationships between adults and pupils are positive and respectful.”

Ofsted advised the school of areas in which it can improve further, including continuing to work with parents to help them have full confidence in the school’s work, and continuing to share the best practice, especially in the teaching of writing, so that all teaching is of a consistently high quality.

Interim head of school, Caroline Rapley, said: “We are delighted with our ‘good’ Ofsted outcome. This was achieved through the hard work, dedication and support of the whole school community.”

Read more:

BBC Radio 1’s Greg James and Chris Smith are coming to Hastings

Hastings 100 Reads: List of town’s top children’s books revealed

World book Day 2019: Hastings, Bexhill, Rye and Battle children dress up as their favourite literary characters