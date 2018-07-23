School celebrates second ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating

Pupils, staff, parents, carers and trustees at New Horizons School are celebrating the school’s second consecutive ‘outstanding’ from Ofsted.

Horizons School is the third school of the SABDEN Multi Academy Trust to be awarded an ‘outstanding’ judgement against all five of the Ofsted criteria.

Headteacher Simone Hopkins said: “We have some amazing children who are incredibly honest about their past, they want the chance to prove they can achieve and succeed. Due to a combination of factors, virtually all pupils are under-achieving academically when they join our schools within the SABDEN Multi Academy Trust, with their levels of achievement significantly below the national average.

“Many of them join mid-way through their primary or secondary education with a history of disaffection in other schools often leading to their exclusion. The Ofsted report is full of positive observations from inspectors who commented ‘pupils’ behaviour in lessons is exceptional’ and ‘pupils participated in learning with enthusiasm and dynamism. Pupils’ books show the pride they have in their work and their commitment to achieving the best they can’.”

Simone added: “The team at New Horizons are some of the best I have ever worked with. They all work tirelessly to develop relationships and build trust to ensure we work effectively together to develop potential, purpose and pride – which is part of our mission. We accept no excuses and we have extremely high expectations about behaviour and attitudes towards others. No day is without its challenges, but the radical transformation across New Horizons is testament to the commitment of the staff.”

The report stated: “Parents and carers are delighted with the school and the difference it has made to their children’s well-being and progress.”

It added: “Pupils’ behaviour in lessons is exceptional. They understand what is required, and when they need to, pupils can use the strategies they have been taught to regulate their own behaviour

“Your carefully balanced approach to managing pupils’ behaviour has contributed to improved attendance.

“Leaders expertly take pupils’ career aspirations into account when designing their personalised learning. This ensures that pupils’ courses prepare them for their future pathways in education or training.”