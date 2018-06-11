School celebrates first ‘good’ rating in its history

Ore Village Primary Academy is celebrating the first ‘good’ Ofsted rating in its history.

The school was visited by inspectors on May 22 and 23, 2018, and was found to be ‘good’ in all areas – a marked improvement from its previous overall rating of ‘requires improvement’.

Headteacher Darren Vallier said: “We are incredibly proud of the comments in the Ofsted report and to achieve a judgement of ‘good’ for the first time in the school’s history is amazing.

“This report is a testament to the hard work and belief shown by the staff, pupils and parents.

“It is not only a wonderful achievement for the school, but also for the community.”

The report was full of praise for the school and its staff, saying: “The headteacher and associate headteacher have successfully united the school in an ambitious vision for success. As a result of their good leadership, the school is improving rapidly.

“The assessment of pupils’ learning is well developed in English and mathematics. Subject leaders are being well supported to sharpen the assessment of pupils’ learning across the wider curriculum to improve pupils’ outcomes in these subjects further.

“High aspirations for disadvantaged pupils and those who have special educational needs (SEN) and/or disabilities ensure that these pupils are making good and often rapid progress from their starting points.

“Additional funding is used well to provide appropriate support to these pupils.”

Inspectors said pupils behave well, feel safe in school and are kind and considerate to each other, and highlighted the comments of one parent at the school who said: “Wonderful school, amazing staff, very happy children.”

The report also praised the ‘carefully designed curriculum’ which ‘stimulates pupils’ learning across a broad range of subjects, and also enhances their spiritual, moral, social and cultural development’.

The school is assessed in five categories – effectiveness of leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; personal development, behaviour and welfare; outcomes for pupils; and early years provision. Each of these areas were deemed good by inspectors.

To improve further, Ofsted says the school needs to further improve rates of attendance, particularly for disadvantaged pupils and those who have SEN and/or disabilities,