Pandas are top of the reading table

Excited youngsters in St Leonards were definitely in the good books last week after being crowned the best readers in Sussex.

The six and seven-year-olds in Pandas class at Hollington Primary Academy were the year’s first winners in the Buster’s Book Club literacy scheme, which encourages children to read.

The pupils each received a voucher for a free swim at Summerfields Leisure Centre in Bohemia Road.

And Buster Bug himself came to the school in Hollington Old Lane to present the prizes.

Buster’s Book Club works by setting each child a weekly home reading target of a certain number of minutes.

The school has a trophy to give out each week to the best or most improved class – and each month one class from all the participating schools will win a special prize, such as vouchers for a leisure attraction or a visit from a storyteller.

The scheme is run by children’s charity School Inspirational Services, which runs projects in schools to improve children’s health and wellbeing.

Charlotte Hayes, the charity’s school project officer, said: “We’re so impressed with how the scheme has taken off in Sussex and how pupils have thrown themselves into the competition. And if you think your school could do even better than Panda class, you can still join for this year – the scheme works really well at getting children to read more and they get so excited when they win a prize.”

Buster’s Book Club is supported by Sussex Newspapers, Sea Life Brighton, Summerfields Leisure, Orbit, Eurostar, Kreston Reeves, 3D Recruit Education, Little Cheyne Court, and Marit and Hans Rausing Fund in partnership with Sussex Community Foundation.

Visit www.schoolinspirationalservices.co.uk for more information.