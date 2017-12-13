‘Outstanding’ rating across the board for Hastings nursery

A Hastings nursery has been rated ‘outstanding’ in all areas after an Ofsted inspection.

Robsack Wood Primary Academy’s nursery, part of the University of Brighton Academies Trust, secured the top rating in all four assessed categories following the visit by inspectors on November 8.

Ofsted praised the leadership of the nursery and its early years provision stating that “the extremely qualified and experienced managers and staff work incredibly well as a team to evaluate the quality of care and teaching they provide”.

The report stated: “Staff establish incredibly secure relationships with children. They get to know them exceptionally well and children develop extremely high levels of well-being.”

It added: “Staff establish outstanding partnerships with parents and keep them extremely well informed”.

The quality of teaching and learning was also complimented. It said: “Staff are extremely enthusiastic and extend children’s learning in exceptionally engaging ways… children are exceptionally confident in their communication skills.

“Children of all ages make outstanding progress from their starting points, including those who have special educational needs and-or disabilities.”

The academy’s executive principal, Caroline Thayre, said: “I am absolutely delighted that the hard work of all of Robsack Wood’s children, families and staff has been recognised by Ofsted. While this is the nursery’s second outstanding judgement, we are always seeking ways to improve further so that our youngsters are well cared for in a safe and stimulating environment and are well prepared for their transition to school life. This would not be possible without our talented staff and committed and supportive parents.”

Dr John Smith, chief executive of the trust, said: “We are extremely proud of Robsack Wood’s achievements and this latest ‘outstanding’ judgement. The academy’s innovative provision has been deservedly recognised and commended.”