Outdoor pre-school to open on adventure playground site

A Hastings pre-school rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted is set to branch into the great outdoors later this year.

In2play Creative Pre-school, based in The Bridge, Priory Road, will open the first outdoor pre-school, based at Hastings Adventure Playground, in April 2018.

The outdoor pre-school concept originated in Scandinavia, where schools use local woodland areas to hold outdoor activities which foster children’s problem-solving and cooperation skills, as well as their confidence and self-esteem.

In2play Outdoor Pre-school offers a more holistic approach, supporting children aged two to five to explore, and develop confidence and self esteem.

It is said to stimulate their cognitive and communication development, and skilled practitioners are able to offer creative and absorbing literacy, maths and science opportunities.

Learning and playing outdoors also supports the development of healthy and active lifestyles by offering children opportunities for physical activity, freedom and movement, and promoting a sense of well-being.

It gives children contact with the natural world, while helping them understand and respect nature, the environment and the interdependence of humans, animals, plants, and life cycles.

It is also said outdoor play supports children’s problem-solving skills and nurtures their creativity, as well as providing rich opportunities for their developing imagination, inventiveness and resourcefulness.

A spokesman for In2play said: “We live in a world which is becoming faster paced and demanding all the time, stress and anxiety is becoming common place in our children.

“In recent years there has been a cultural shift in our society that has reduced the access and use of outdoors for many young children.

“Contributory factors include technological advances leading to an overwhelming prominence of more sedentary indoor activities, such as television, video and computer games.”

The Hastings outdoor pre-school will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 8.30am to 1.30pm, term time only.

An open day will take place on Saturday, March 17 from 1pm to 3pm, giving people the opportunity to meet the team and to find out more.

For details or to request a parent pack, contact office@in2play.org.uk or 01424 432742.