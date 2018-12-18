Meet the new principals at Hastings and St Leonards academies

New principals have been appointed for two academies in Hastings and St Leonards.

Hilary Morawska and Neil Moir have taken on the roles at The Hastings Academy and The St Leonards Academy respectively. Their appointments come at the end of a strong year for the schools, with both academies judged to be ‘good’ by Ofsted at their most recent inspections.

Hilary has been part of The Hastings Academy and the local community for some time, as acting principal and vice-principal. This year, Ofsted judged the school ‘outstanding’ for leadership and management – the only secondary school in Hastings to achieve this.

Hilary starts her new role with immediate effect.

She said: “I am delighted and proud to be appointed the principal of this wonderful, state of the art and innovative school. We have a dedicated and determined staff, united by our values, and powered by the dynamism of students, parents, carers and local board members.”

At The St Leonards Academy, Neil Moir brings to the school extensive experience as a senior school leader and headteacher. Neil has worked at a range of highly respected schools in South East England including Menorah Grammar School in Middlesex and Chalfonts Community College in Buckinghamshire. He has a strong track record of improving outcomes for students and has extensive experience of curriculum management and pastoral support.

Neil, who will take up the role in January, said: “I am thrilled and immensely inspired to be leading The St Leonards Academy as we enter a vibrant new stage, further growing the school as a distinctive centre of learning excellence.

“I am filled with confidence that our skilled staff team and supportive parent body will work tenaciously together with great expectation and high ambition, always placing our students and community front and centre in our decision making.”

Both principals would welcome ideas and feedback on their schools and would like to invite families to come in and meet them. Get in touch with The Hastings Academy by emailing office.tha@hasla.org.uk or phoning 01424 711950; or The St Leonards Academy by emailing TSLA.Office@hasla.org.uk or phoning 01424 448740.

Both schools are part of the 15-strong multi-academy trust called the University of Brighton Academies Trust.

Dr John Smith, Chief Executive of the Trust, says of the appointments: “I am delighted to welcome Hilary and Neil to the helm of two of our academies. Both schools are now oversubscribed and are the most popular schools in town. We are proud to be at the heart of the local community in Hastings and St Leonards helping to support and build educational opportunity for young people.”

