Meet the new principal at Hastings primary academy

The University of Brighton Academies Trust has appointed a new permanent principal of Silverdale Primary Academy.

Currently acting principal of Silverdale, Jonathan Morris takes up his role with immediate effect.

Speaking about his appointment, he said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to continue leading Silverdale Primary Academy. I started here in 2012 and I am extremely proud to have been part of the journey that resulted in a ‘good’ Ofsted judgement earlier this year. I have lived and worked in Hastings for over 12 years, so I am committed to using my role to make a positive contribution to the education of the children in this wonderful town.”

Dr John Smith, the Trust’s chief executive, said: “Mr Morris has contributed to the exceptional leadership at Silverdale. I look forward to working with him as we enter the next important phase in the academy’s development.”

