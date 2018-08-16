Mayfield School celebrates exceptional A-level results

Mayfield School is celebrating another year of exceptional A Level results, among the best in recent years.

This year 20 per cent of all entries were awarded A*, with almost 60 per cent graded A*/A and 80 per cent A*/B.

Almost one-third of all girls were awarded three or more A*/A grades and 14 subjects achieved 100 per cent A*/B grades – up from 11 in 2017.

Mathematics remained the most popular subject at A Level, with an impressive 30 per cent securing the top A* grade and 83 per cent A*/A.

The school’s equally strong reputation for the creative arts is reflected in almost 100 per cent of students achieving A*/A grades in art, ceramics and textiles and 60 per cent attaining the top A* grade.

Particularly remarkable is the perfect score of 100 per cent achieved by Natasja from Crowborough, East Sussex, in A Level ceramics and she is looking forward to her undergraduate studies at the prestigious Scandanavian Academy of International Fashion and Design in Copenhagen.

Mayfield Girls with head of sixth forn John Filking

Headmistress Antonia Beary said: “I continue to be delighted by our girls’ impressive achievements.

“Mayfield has a proud tradition of distinction in a wide range of disciplines and this year, once again, our girls have excelled across the board, confirming the strength in breadth and depth for which Mayfield is acclaimed.

“It is important to note that not only have the straight A* girls achieved the grades they deserved but many girls have exceeded their own expectations, discovering their strengths and passions at Mayfield, and today leave the school with the highest possible grades.

“The results reflect the girls’ commitment, determination and hard work as well as the inspirational teaching, first-class pastoral care and dedicated support and encouragement of our staff.

“I am confident that our girls will go on to enjoy the challenge of undergraduate study, as they have the skills to make the most of the opportunities university life and future careers will offer.

“Mayfield girls graduated this year with First Class degrees from Oxford, Cambridge, Warwick and a host of other outstanding international universities. Proof, were it required, that Mayfield prepares girls to go on to excel in their chosen fields, whatever they may be.”

Other outstanding individual performances included former Head Girl Chelsea from London who is excited to be taking up her place at Bristol to study medicine.

She achieved two A* grades and two A’s. She said of her time at Mayfield, “The school encourages and supports us all to aim high and to work hard to reach our goals and I am very excited about what the future holds.”

Amanda from Tunbridge Wells achieved one A* and three A’s and is the recipient of a prestigious Cambridge University Choral Scholarship. She is now looking forward to studying Linguistics at King’s College, Cambridge.

She also achieved the top Distinction award in her ARSM Performance Diploma, taking her exam on the same day as her History A Level.

Beatrice from Hong Kong achieved an outstanding four A* and one A grade and plans to pursue her study of Medicine in Hong Kong, whilst Martyna from Poland, who joined the Sixth Form at Mayfield under the British Alumni Society Scholarship Programme, achieved four A* grades and has been awarded a full scholarship to NYU to study Engineering.

Girls have successfully secured places on highly selective courses at leading universities in the UK and overseas including Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial, UCL, Durham, Edinburgh, Bristol, NYU and in Europe to study a wide range of academic disciplines encompassing natural sciences, engineering, medicine, economics, design, linguistics and psychology.