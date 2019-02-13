Hastings students’ game changing experience

Students at Ark William Parker Academy were given the opportunity to take part in an initiative to widen their knowledge of game.

Year 10 students took part in the ‘Game Changer’, an initiative from the Food Teachers Centre.

Pheasants were donated to the school for students to prepare and cook, allowing them to increase their knowledge of game and develop skills for their practical exams.

Teacher Jenny O’Connor said: “We are thrilled and excited to participate in this project.

“The engagement and enthusiasm from our students has been incredible. “It’s wonderful that a new generation will understand game and know how to cook it.

“With the new exam courses, students have to demonstrate high-level skills, such as preparing meat. They are expected to understand how animals are reared and prepared so this project is perfect for them.

“Students also learn about the contribution of seasonal, local and nutritious foods to modern and traditional British cuisine. Some of them have never seen a pheasant before, let alone cooked one!

“In the past, a lack of ingredients prevented students from cooking game. So hopefully this programme will allow thousands more youngsters to cook with it and give them the chance to try some new recipes.”

After preparing, cooking and washing up, the aspiring young chefs enjoyed eating the food.

Student Ethan said: “I’m cooking a pheasant for my family on Friday so this is a great opportunity to learn how to prepare it. This is really good practice for my practical exams.”

Taste of Game and The Food Teachers Centre launched last June and to date has engaged with more than 200 schools.

Visit: https://foodteacherscentre.co.uk

