Hastings school is ‘one of most improved’ in country

A school in Hastings is celebrating this week after being in the top one per cent of most improved schools in the country.

Ark Castledown Primary Academy increased its Year 6 results by 46 per cent in the last year, the Ark network, which manages the school, said.

This was in addition to achieving results that are above the national average in all areas, including Early Years and Phonics.

The Ark Academy Trust said both Ark Blacklands and Ark Little Ridge Primary Academies are also sharing their success with their pupils as they continue to remain significantly above national outcomes in all areas.

Ark said Blacklands remains the highest performing primary school in Hastings and is in the top 10 per cent of all schools nationally for pupils making outstanding progress in reading, writing and maths.

All three schools have been awarded the Gold East Sussex Quality Mark for Inclusion due to their track record of supporting pupils with special educational needs.

Lorraine Clarke, executive principal of the three schools, said: “We are delighted that our pupils have achieved so much success.

“They love coming to school where they enjoy a rich curriculum that also celebrates sporting and artistic success.

“We are proud of our community and the role we play in helping to prepare our young people for the next stage of their school life.”

Castledown, in Priory Road, joined the Ark network in September 2017.

When plans were announced in January 2017 for the school to become part of the Ark network, a campaign called Hands off Castledown! was launched, with campaigners delivering a petition containing 1,100 signatures to East Sussex County Council.