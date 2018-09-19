Hastings pupils win story session with TV star

Children at a Hastings primary school were treated to a fin-tastic storytime session with CBeebies’ Mister Maker.

Mister Maker, otherwise known as Phil Gallagher, read shark-themed picture story Gilbert in Deep to youngsters at St Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School at Hastings. The book details the adventures of baby great white Gilbert and his friend Rita Remora.

The story session was secured by Year 3 children at the school after they won a Sussex-wide reading challenge. The class was also rewarded with free tickets to Drusillas Park zoo.

Buster’s Book Club coordinator Kathy Beel said: “The storytime session with Mister Maker was very well received by all the children at St Mary’s Star. The children thoroughly enjoyed seeing Phil Gallagher and getting a set of vouchers for Drusillas.

“Their hard work paid off, and their experience demonstrates the value of signing up for Buster’s Book Club. Not only has the scheme succeeded in incentivising these children to read significantly more outside of their classroom, it has also enabled the whole school to celebrate their achievements.”

Run by educational charity Inspire Schools, reading reward scheme Buster’s Book Club is designed to make reading cool and sets children home-reading targets.

Children take on a series of challenges throughout the year, including inter-class and inter-school events, and culminating with an annual record attempt. Prizes for the inter-school challenges include storyteller visits, book hampers and tickets to visitor attractions.

The club’s supporters are Sussex Newspapers, Orbit, Summerfields Leisure, Kreston Reeves, 3D Recruit, Eurostar, Little Cheyne Court, and the Marit and Hans Rausing Fund.

Visit www.bustersbookclub.co.uk.