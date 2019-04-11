Hastings primary school wins award for ‘outstanding nurturing environment’

A Hastings school has made history by becoming the first school in the town to win a prestigious education award.

The Baird Primary Academy, part of the University of Brighton Academies Trust, was presented with the Marjorie Boxall Quality Mark Award for their outstanding nurturing environment and inclusive provision, by Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd.

It is the first time a school in Hastings has received the award, and only the second time a school in East Sussex has achieved it.

The accolade is awarded by national charity Nurture UK to schools that demonstrate outstanding practice in supporting a range of pupil needs in their school nurture groups. Nurture groups are in-school, teacher-led groups that help children overcome barriers in their social and emotional learning to enable them to thrive.

Amber Rudd said: “I am delighted that The Baird’s good work has been recognised. It is the first time a school in Hastings has achieved this award and demonstrates the care and commitment of a school that encourages our children to aspire for and achieve success. High quality, nurturing relationships enable confident learning.”

Since the inception of the award scheme in 2007, only around 100 schools across the UK have achieved this recognition of elevated standards of trust, acceptance and self-value that help pupils meet the social and intellectual demands of school life.

Carly Welch, principal of The Baird Primary Academy, said: “The achievement of the Marjorie Boxall Quality Mark Award is significant recognition of the hard work, dedication and determination of both staff and pupils at The Baird.

“We are extremely proud of this achievement and the difference that our fantastic nurture provision makes to pupils across the academy.’

Nurture UK chief executive Kevin Kibble said: “The Baird Primary Academy has evidenced its success in running an outstanding Nurture Group, and the beneficiaries of their hard work every day are the children attending the school, their families and the wider community. Our standards to achieve this award are exacting and many congratulations are due to the staff and pupils at the school for all their hard work.”

