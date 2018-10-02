Hastings playgroup’s delight at ‘good’ Ofsted report

A Hastings playgroup is celebrating another ‘good’ report from Ofsted.

St. Peter & St. Paul’s Playgroup, in Parkstone Road, was rated ‘good’ in all aspects by the education watchdog following a visit on July 9. It was assessed for effectiveness of the leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; personal development, behaviour and welfare; and outcomes for children.

Children at St. Peter and St. Paul's Playgroup SUS-180210-154548001

The report said: “Children are happy, confident, secure and independent. They form strong emotional bonds with the kind and caring staff.

“Children make good progress from their starting points in learning. They enjoy learning and staff prepare them well for a successful move on to school.

“Staff work effectively with parents to meet children’s care needs and involve them in the learning process.

“There is a good two-way exchange of information that enables them to provide continuity for children.

“The manager successfully monitors all children’s progress and identifies emerging gaps in learning. She takes robust action to help narrow these gaps, such as in children’s speaking and self-confidence.

“Staff continue to extend their knowledge and skills.”

It added: “Staff maintain a safe and secure environment where children feel at home and emotionally secure.

“Staff create a warm and welcoming environment where children feel at ease. They teach children to share and be kind to others. Children behave well and have good manners.

“They form strong friendships with others.”

A spokesman from the playgroup said: “We are really delighted that we have been judged ‘good’ in our recent Ofsted Inspection. All of our staff have worked really hard to maintain this rating since our last inspection four years ago. We are very proud of what we have achieved and the lovely comments from the Ofsted inspector about how ‘happy, confident, secure and independent our children are.”

To improve to an ‘outstanding’ rating, Ofsted says the school needs to increase opportunities for children to become aware of and embrace the different home backgrounds and languages represented in the setting, and make the most of all opportunities to consistently challenge and extend children’s learning to the highest levels.

